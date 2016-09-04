Flathead Lake International Cinemafest 2017 INFORMATION

Screening tickets are available for purchase online at FlicPolson.com and directly from the Showboat Cinema @ 406-883-5603. Individual tickets are $5 per screening block and $40 for an All-Movie Pass (which also may be purchased at FlicPolson.com). The Showboat Cinema is at 416 Main Street, Polson. Screenings begin at 7pm Friday, January 20th and run through 5pm Sunday, the 22nd.