KERR AM750bnr

Radio Events
sportsplayhere
eltonj andfeat
fbslidebtn
The Latest

FLIC 2017

Flathead Lake International Cinemafest 2017 INFORMATION

Screening tickets are available for purchase online at FlicPolson.com and directly from the Showboat Cinema @ 406-883-5603. Individual tickets are $5 per screening block and $40 for an All-Movie Pass (which also may be purchased at FlicPolson.com). The Showboat Cinema is at 416 Main Street, Polson. Screenings begin at 7pm Friday, January 20th and run through 5pm Sunday, the 22nd.


Mick Holien on 750 KERR

Long time journalist and radio personality, Mick Holien is now on 750 KERR!  Tune in weekdays after the news and weather at 9am and 5pm.


Summerfest 2016

Summerfest 2016 photos are now online on our facebook page.  Go check them out here!


Crown Guitar Fest 2016

7th Annual Crown Guitar Workshop, August 28 – September 4, 2016 Bigfork, Montana. Info at crownguitarfest.org


Jeff Smith talks with Potato Growers for McDonalds

js potatogrowers


mick featbnrmtgrizosgood

streamsportsliveMontana Music Minute

ft andersongroup
  ©Anderson Broadcasting 2016
  Main Office- Polson
  PH: 800-750-5377
  Fax:(406)883-4441
  36581 North Reservior Road | Polson, MT 59860
  Kalispell PH: (406)257-9430
  EEO

ft kqjzft kibgft kzjzft kerrft kzxtft kqrkft kkmt